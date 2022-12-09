MX TOKEN Reaches Market Cap of $82.89 Million (MX)

MX TOKEN (MX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. In the last seven days, MX TOKEN has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One MX TOKEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00004842 BTC on major exchanges. MX TOKEN has a market cap of $82.89 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MX TOKEN

MX TOKEN was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MX TOKEN is www.mexc.com.

MX TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc.”

