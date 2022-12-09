My DeFi Pet 1-Day Volume Hits $605,923.00 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $859,188.36 and $605,923.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0531 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.44 or 0.01703842 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00015272 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00028790 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00035829 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000515 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.24 or 0.01772413 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

