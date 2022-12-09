Nano Market Capitalization Reaches $102.37 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 9th. Nano has a total market cap of $102.37 million and $1.50 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00004486 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,130.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.43 or 0.00446255 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021891 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.81 or 0.00868805 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00111292 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.37 or 0.00638526 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00253098 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

