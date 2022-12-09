Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Trading Down 1%

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 18,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 68,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Nano One Materials Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13.

About Nano One Materials



Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics applications. It serves the original equipment and cathode manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

