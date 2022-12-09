National Bank Financial Comments on AltaGas Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALAGet Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AltaGas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALA. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. CSFB raised AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$32.50 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.19.

TSE:ALA opened at C$24.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.90 billion and a PE ratio of 36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$22.05 and a 52-week high of C$31.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.93.

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 54,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.49, for a total value of C$1,214,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,227,993.63.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

