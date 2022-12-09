National Bankshares Cuts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$31.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CWB. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Cormark upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$30.92.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$24.25 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$21.21 and a twelve month high of C$41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.56.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,010,834.76.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

