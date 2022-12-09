National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Gap Up to $48.86

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.86, but opened at $51.92. National Beverage shares last traded at $53.09, with a volume of 119 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIZZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.31.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $318.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.60 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 48.49%. Equities research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,147,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,986,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 67,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

