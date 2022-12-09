National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.86-$3.92 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on NHI. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National Health Investors from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.25.
National Health Investors Price Performance
National Health Investors stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,832. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 13.82, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.85.
National Health Investors Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of National Health Investors
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 27.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $453,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $405,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
National Health Investors Company Profile
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
Read More
