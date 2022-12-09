National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.86-$3.92 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NHI. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National Health Investors from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.25.

National Health Investors Price Performance

National Health Investors stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,832. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 13.82, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.85.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of National Health Investors

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 27.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $453,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $405,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

