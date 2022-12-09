NEAR Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $58.43 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 9th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $58.43 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00009905 BTC on major exchanges.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 835,336,099 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 835,336,099 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.70552171 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 204 active market(s) with $65,858,782.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

