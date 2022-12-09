Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alight to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on Alight in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Alight alerts:

Alight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. Alight has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Alight had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,193,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,022,838. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,193,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,022,838. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alight

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPR Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alight by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 31,043,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alight by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,607,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,033,000 after purchasing an additional 542,762 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Alight by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,519,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,586 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alight by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 12,984,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,008 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Alight by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 8,637,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,944,000 after purchasing an additional 917,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

About Alight

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.