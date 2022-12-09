Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alight to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on Alight in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Alight Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. Alight has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 0.69.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,193,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,022,838. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Alight
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPR Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alight by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 31,043,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alight by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,607,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,033,000 after purchasing an additional 542,762 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Alight by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,519,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,586 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alight by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 12,984,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,008 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Alight by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 8,637,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,944,000 after purchasing an additional 917,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.
About Alight
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
