Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $405.00 at Cowen

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Cowen to $405.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NFLX. Cowen raised their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.03.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $310.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $630.24. The company has a market capitalization of $138.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

