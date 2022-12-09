Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock to $405.00. The stock had previously closed at $310.26, but opened at $318.70. Netflix shares last traded at $322.20, with a volume of 95,310 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Pivotal Research raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cfra cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,268,547,000 after acquiring an additional 534,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Netflix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,016,347,000 after acquiring an additional 364,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after acquiring an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Netflix by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $142.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

