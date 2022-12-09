New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Stephens

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NYCB. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

NYCB opened at $8.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 615,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $73,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

