New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.75.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYT opened at $34.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.02. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.41.

New York Times Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at New York Times

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $231,329.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at $703,451.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of New York Times

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in New York Times by 34,889.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,518,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after buying an additional 4,505,595 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the second quarter worth $86,351,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 61.5% in the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,866 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 31.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 13.8% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,828,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,057,000 after purchasing an additional 947,269 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

