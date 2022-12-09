NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 876,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 217,967 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $67,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. United Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 246,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,899,000 after buying an additional 38,514 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 131.7% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE NEE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.74. 22,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,998,476. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,215 shares of company stock worth $1,904,360 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

