Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$13.25 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

EFRTF remained flat at $7.62 during trading on Friday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

