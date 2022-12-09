NFT Price Tops $0.0174 on Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 9th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $642,866.53 and approximately $24.98 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFT has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010797 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035954 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00046935 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005730 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00020865 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00239259 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000116 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01755153 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

