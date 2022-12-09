Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Insider Carey Mendes Sells 4,176 Shares

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLAGet Rating) insider Carey Mendes sold 4,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $10,607.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,240.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nikola stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.40. Nikola Co. has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.81 million. Analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 134.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 30.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

