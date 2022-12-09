Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Insider Carey Mendes Sells 4,176 Shares

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) insider Carey Mendes sold 4,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $10,607.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,240.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nikola Price Performance

Nikola stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.40. Nikola Co. has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.81 million. Analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 134.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 30.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Featured Stories

