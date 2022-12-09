Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,517 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $14,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $245.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Stephens raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

