North West (TSE:NWC) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$39.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$38.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on North West from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. CIBC cut their target price on North West from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

North West stock opened at C$37.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83. North West has a fifty-two week low of C$30.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.67.

North West ( TSE:NWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$578.87 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that North West will post 2.5499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

