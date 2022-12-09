Northcoast Research Downgrades Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) to Neutral

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KELYA. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Noble Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kelly Services to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services Price Performance

Kelly Services stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.95 million, a PE ratio of 77.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.52. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Institutional Trading of Kelly Services

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 7,115.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.