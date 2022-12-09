Northcoast Research Downgrades Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) to Neutral

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on KELYA. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Noble Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kelly Services to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Kelly Services Price Performance
Kelly Services stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.95 million, a PE ratio of 77.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.52. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.
Institutional Trading of Kelly Services
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 7,115.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.
Kelly Services Company Profile
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
Featured Stories
