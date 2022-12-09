Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 11,274 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,274 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MS opened at $88.69 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $149.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day moving average of $83.49.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

