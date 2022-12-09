Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 6.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS opened at $102.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.13.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.84.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

