Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. United Bank lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY stock opened at $128.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.77. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

