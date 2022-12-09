Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $24.92 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,539 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.5% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.02% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,606,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,107,000 after acquiring an additional 121,437 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,575,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,912,000 after buying an additional 1,390,457 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,925,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,727,000 after buying an additional 75,634 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,714,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,919,000 after buying an additional 75,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,498,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after acquiring an additional 308,507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $20.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.94. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.54.

