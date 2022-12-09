Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.55 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $8,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 291,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,466,000 after buying an additional 27,501 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 55,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $112.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $141.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

