Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 661,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,711,000 after buying an additional 315,585 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 178.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,751,000 after buying an additional 299,583 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 243.3% in the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 353,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after buying an additional 250,218 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,561,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,473,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $34.30 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

