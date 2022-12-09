Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,516 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 8,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 44,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 699.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Home Depot by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 30,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $324.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $417.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $299.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

