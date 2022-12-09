Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 714,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,343 shares during the period. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.27% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $12,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $17.23 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05.

