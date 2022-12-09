Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,870 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 272.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 15,086 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 703.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 77,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 89,798 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 60.5% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus dropped their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

AbbVie stock opened at $165.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.59. The company has a market cap of $293.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.10 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

