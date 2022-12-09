Northwest Bancshares Inc. Acquires 1,039 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

MMM stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.83. 27,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,485. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $181.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

