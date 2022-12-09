Northwest Bancshares Inc. Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Linde by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 113,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,096,000 after acquiring an additional 15,779 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Linde by 44.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 32.6% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.3 %

LIN traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,941. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $165.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.72.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

