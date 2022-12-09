Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 163,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,076,000 after buying an additional 28,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 19.1% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.11. 20,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,553. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

