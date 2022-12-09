Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.1% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lam Research by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 949,749 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 88,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,531,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $453.86. 11,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,642. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $412.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.35. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.36 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Lam Research to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.