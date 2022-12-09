Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Snap-on comprises 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000,000 after buying an additional 37,323 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Snap-on by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,145,000 after acquiring an additional 182,700 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after acquiring an additional 62,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNA. Oppenheimer cut Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.56. 1,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $245.56. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.51.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,204,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,433.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,204,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,433.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,392. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

