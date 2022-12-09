Northwest Bancshares Inc. Lowers Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,461,000 after buying an additional 554,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $102.45. 20,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,874,939. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

