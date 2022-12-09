Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,211 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.66. The stock had a trading volume of 37,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,381. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day moving average of $62.84.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

