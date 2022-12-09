Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 536 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.2% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $3,118,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Amgen by 6.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $282.70. The stock had a trading volume of 28,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.00 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.47.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

