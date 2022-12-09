Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 845 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,559 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:V traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.11. The company had a trading volume of 47,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,213,615. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

