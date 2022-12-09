NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.29.

NorthWestern Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.52. 2,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,560. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NWE shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an underperform rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NorthWestern from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern

In related news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,339.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,339.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $216,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at $10,430,195.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,502 shares of company stock worth $663,637 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 49.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,267,000 after buying an additional 1,690,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 42.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,792,000 after purchasing an additional 711,238 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern by 2,214.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 340,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 325,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,602,000 after buying an additional 291,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 1,801.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 171,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after buying an additional 162,708 shares during the period.

About NorthWestern

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.