Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Novartis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Shares of NVS opened at $91.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $202.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.33.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Novartis by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

