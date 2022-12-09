NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Holdings Lowered by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 19,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 22,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $15.44 on Friday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $413.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.11 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 121.01% and a net margin of 11.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 432.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Further Reading

