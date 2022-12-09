NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVAGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.

NuVasive Stock Up 0.1 %

NUVA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.78. The stock had a trading volume of 21,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,553. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NuVasive from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.62.

Institutional Trading of NuVasive

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in NuVasive by 28.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NuVasive by 85.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NuVasive by 76.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at $214,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Earnings History and Estimates for NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

