O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Shares Acquired by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 249,850 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 1.42% of O2Micro International worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in O2Micro International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in O2Micro International during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in O2Micro International during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of O2Micro International by 144.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on OIIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of O2Micro International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O2Micro International in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
O2Micro International Trading Down 0.2 %
O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 2.99%. Research analysts anticipate that O2Micro International Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
O2Micro International Company Profile
O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.
