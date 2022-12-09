Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.62

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.62 and traded as high as $6.43. Oil States International shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 561,566 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on OIS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oil States International from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Oil States International Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $189.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oil States International news, COO Philip Scott Moses purchased 58,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $212,805.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,687.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil States International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 7.9% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,152,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 84,251 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Oil States International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Oil States International by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Oil States International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 424,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Oil States International by 26.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 53,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oil States International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.