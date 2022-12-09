OKC Token Price Tops $19.33 on Top Exchanges (OKT)

OKC Token (OKT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 9th. One OKC Token token can currently be bought for $19.33 or 0.00112606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OKC Token has a market cap of $268.53 million and approximately $6.05 million worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OKC Token has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OKC Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $980.99 or 0.05731538 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00508583 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,203.07 or 0.30399499 BTC.

OKC Token Token Profile

OKC Token was first traded on January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. OKC Token’s official message board is medium.com/@okcofficial. OKC Token’s official website is www.okx.com/okc. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OKC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT is the native token of the OKC ecosystem, providing immediate utility and benefits — such as voting rights, staking privileges and transaction fee payments — for decentralized exchanges and other DeFi applications built on the network. The OKT genesis block contains an initial minting of 10 million OKT, which will be distributed to OKB holders who stake their OKB on OKX Jumpstart. OKT has the same halving model as Bitcoin, where its block reward is cut in half roughly every three years. The block reward is 0.5 OKT and the theoretical upper limit of OKT's total supply is about 41.69 million.OKT holders obtain voting rights by staking their tokens. One address can vote for up to 30 different validator candidates, and the number of votes for each validator candidate that the address has supported depends on the amount of OKT the address has staked.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKC Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKC Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKC Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.