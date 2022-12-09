Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.99

Shares of Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$69.99 and last traded at C$69.99, with a volume of 2700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$68.99.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$62.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$168.40 million and a PE ratio of 15.43.

Olympia Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

