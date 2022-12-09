ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $45.70 million-$46.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.35 million. ON24 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.41–$0.39 EPS.
A number of analysts have commented on ONTF shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ON24 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON24 has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.75.
Shares of ON24 stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $369.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45.
ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.
