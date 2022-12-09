One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.06

Shares of One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.06 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.03 ($0.07). One Media iP Group shares last traded at GBX 6.38 ($0.08), with a volume of 277,111 shares changing hands.

One Media iP Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.24.

One Media iP Group Company Profile

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

