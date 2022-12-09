onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Holdings Lifted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in onsemi were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in onsemi by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in onsemi by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 38,024 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in onsemi by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 92,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,316,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

onsemi stock opened at $72.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.85. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.28.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ON. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of onsemi to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of onsemi to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of onsemi to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.89.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

